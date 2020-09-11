Catalyst Cloud launched its New Zealand-based open source cloud web hosting platform Lagoon. The platform utilizes Catalyst Cloud’s hosting infrastructure and amazee.io’s open-source hosting platform and based on Kubernetes. Catalyst Cloud is now using the solution to run its whole-of-government platform GovCMS.

Supporting content management systems and data privacy

Lagoon helps developers to define and customize the services they need and can run and test them locally. By leveraging microservices, individual services can be replaced when needed without affecting other parts of the platform. Lagoon comes with the supports a range of content management systems including Drupal, Laravel, Node.JS, Silverstripe, and WordPress. The platform is also updated every month, with full codebases on GitHub. to develop the platform.

amazee.io CEO Franz Karlsberger talked about Lagoon, saying,

“Data privacy, security, speed and platform scalability are undeniably the highest-ranked requirements of today’s enterprises and organizations. Partnering and innovating with Catalyst Cloud in New Zealand gives local companies and government-related agencies the opportunity to host their applications and data in New Zealand on a fully managed, enterprise-grade, highly secure, scalable container-based platform.”

