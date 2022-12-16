CentralNic Group promoted Chief Financial Officer Michael Riedl to chief executive officer with immediate effect.

The appointment comes as CEO Ben Crawford retires from the board, who was appointed as CEO in 2009.

William Green, CentralNic’s financial director, will replace Riedl as the new CFO, initially in a non-board capacity.

I have made the difficult decision to make my 14th year at CentralNic PLC my last, and to take retirement. I wish to thank everybody who played a role in the extraordinary success of the company. — Ben Crawford (@_BenCrawford_) December 12, 2022

Retired after 14 years

CentralNic’s announcement comes as CEO Ben Crawford retires from board, who was appointed as CEO in 2009. During his leadership, the company’s revenue grew from $2 million to $700 million. Riedl was named CFO in 2019 and the company said he has “strong financial and operational experience” with a “wide and in-depth knowledge of the company’s markets as a whole”.

« Michael has brought a wealth of industry experience and excellent strategic and leadership skills to CentralNic, and I am delighted that he will be our new chief executive officer. He has impressed the board with the impact he has made over the last four years, where he has brought clarity, structure and focus, with the combination of skills and experience to lead the business through its next strategic phase. We congratulate Billy Green, a well proven member of CentralNic’s senior leadership team, on his appointment as CFO. »

CentralNic also announced that it intends to launch a maiden share buyback before the end of the year. The details will be announced soon.