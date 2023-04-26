CentralNic Group has provided an update, including financial results for the three months ending 31 March 2023.

CentralNic announced that at the end of the first quarter, cash increased to $102.9 million from $95.0 million compared to the previous quarter.

CentralNic also announced a new agreement with Microsoft Bing to diversify and deepen its advertiser demand pool.

The global internet platform, CentralNic Group reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 31 March 2023. According to the report, the company expects to report gross revenue of approximately $194.9 million, net revenue / gross profit of approximately $45.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $21.3 million for the three months an increase of 24%, 15% and 15% respectively year-over-year.

Microsoft contract

Compared to the previous quarter, cash increased to $102.9 million from $95 million, reducing the net debt to $49.2 million from 56.6 million, including the impact of the company returning $4.3 million to shareholders via the share buyback scheme announced on 30 December 2022. The Group will publish its unaudited interim report for the three months ending 31 March 2023 on 15 May 2023.

The company also announced a new agreement with Microsoft Bing, which is expected to diversify and deepen the company’s advertiser demand pool and provide opportunities to acquire customers from a broader set of media. With the combination of the Microsoft Bing partnership and its existing AI capabilities with ChatGPT, the company will complement its relationships with Google and Yahoo. Michael Riedl, CEO of CentralNic said,

« As CEO, I am thrilled to announce that CentralNic has had an outstanding start to the year, achieving our best-ever first quarter. Our continued industry leadership and reputation for excellence have enabled us to secure key partnerships with some of the world’s leading technology companies, including Microsoft. Today, we are excited to invite our shareholders to vote on our inaugural dividend at the annual general meeting. This is a significant milestone in our commitment to enhance shareholder value through a progressive dividend policy and continued share buybacks. We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and driving long-term value for our investors. »