WebPros, the global SaaS platform for server automation and management company, has appointed Christian Koch as chief executive officer. The board decided of directors of WebPros, and it is effective immediately.

Former vice president at GoDaddy

Christian Koch is a well-known executive with more than 20 years of experience. He was the vice president of partners brands at GoDaddy last year, after the same position in the EMEA for 15 months. Mark Templeton, board chairman of WebPros said:

« Christian Koch is a perfect fit to lead WebPros to greater growth enabled by his deep understanding of our business partners and customers,” said Mark Templeton, former Citrix CEO, and WebPros Board Chairman. “We are excited by his vision for the company, inspired by his extensive accomplishments in the web hosting industry. His broad executive experience makes him the perfect leader to drive value for our employees, customers, and shareholders. »

Christian Koch has spoken about his excitement about his new position. Christian Koch, chief executive officer of WebPros said:

« I could not be more excited to be joining WebPros. It is a privilege and an honor to lead such an important, world-class, and diverse organization,” stated Koch. “WebPros group of companies is a unique organization that has grown significantly in its market. This year we are focused on supercharging our efforts to bring even more value to our customers by improving operations, and taking the organization, our partnerships, and our product portfolio to the next level. »

Christian Koch has an MBA and Ph.D. from WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management and a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Würzburg.