Stable, secure, and super-fast, these are what global cloud technology provider CLDY promises with C3.Gen. The proprietary technology is built to power the brand’s signature hosting solutions, allowing website owners to leverage 200% uptime protection.

While brick-and-mortar stories follow a routine 9-to-5 schedule, an online presence stays open 24/7, at least that’s the expectation. Business owners know all too well how websites impact revenue and branding. So when a website or web service experiences downtime, there’s an instant loss in business opportunities.

200% uptime protection

Businesses are looking at a 100% loss during the outage; that’s zero sales, leads, transactions, and ad revenue. According to IT consultancy firm Gartner, the average business stands to lose a whopping $5,600 per minute amid downtimes.

What’s more, continuous outages impact your website ranking. While Google has remained vague on how long a site can remain down before it affects page rankings, it doesn’t take long for the search engine to remove your site from search results. If your website remains down for days, Google stops indexing your website completely. This puts a huge dent on your SEO efforts and forces you to start over again.

There are many factors that cause downtime. Common reasons include server hardware failure, malicious attacks, or scheduled maintenance. Good web hosting providers take major accountability in preventing downtime. They should proactively secure and maintain their servers to ensure that their servers are up and running.

CLDY ensures secure hosting and daily monitoring while taking things up a notch with C.3 Gen Technology.

C.3 Gen is CLDY’s proprietary technology designed to power the brand’s signature hosting solutions. While most hosting providers offer 99.9% uptime guarantee, CLDY allows clients to enjoy up to 200% uptime protection. It achieves this by tapping into C3.Gen’s Active Optimisation Prioritisation, a component that gives clients access to maximum hosting resources.

Along with C.3 Gen, CLDY helps businesses put their best website forward with the following:

Enterprise-grade hardware

Custom hosting configurations

AI -driven technology to prevent malicious attacks

-driven technology to prevent malicious attacks 24/7 performance function and monitoring

Access to a global support team

Dan Chen, Managing Director of CLDY said,

« We’ve seen an acceleration of digital dependence since COVID-19, increasing the need for faster website speed and higher uptime. Given that time is such a valuable currency online, we want to equip businesses with the right hosting technology, fueled by C.3 Gen, to ensure that their web applications offer a smooth and uninterrupted online experience. »