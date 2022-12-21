CloudLinux has announced three new features for its CloudLinux OS Solo plan, which aims the shared hosting providers.

The new features include PHP Selector and HardenedPHP, which together allow customers to upgrade their plans without any issues in PHP versions.

CloudLinux OS Solo plan also delivers CageFS, a virtualized file system that prevents a large number of attacks, ensuring the proper functioning of PHP Selector and HardenedPHP features.

CloudLinux, the company that develops CloudLinux OS for web hosting organizations, has announced some new features for its Solo plan. CloudLinux OS Solo is one of the operating system’s plans that is developed with the growing small businesses in mind; allowing customers seamlessly upgrade their hosting plans from shared to VPS or dedicated when their traffic grows.

Three new features

CloudLinux OS Solo provides 1:1 feature parity for an upgrade to VPS hosting plan. In order to ensure a seamless upgrade process, CloudLinux OS Solo now introduces a few new features:

HardenedPHP : Secures old and unsupported versions of PHP; an essential feature for website owners. In those old versions, (including the widely used 7.2, 7.1, 7.0, and 5.6) vulnerabilities are not patched by the PHP.net community, even if they are discovered. HardenedPHP bridges the gap, ensuring greater PHP security.

РHP Selector : Gives a website admin ultimate flexibility, allowing users to select, with just a few clicks, a specific PHP version they need to run their website and the popular extensions it relies on.

CageFS: A virtualized file system that prevents a large number of attacks, including most privilege escalation and information disclosure attacks. Although this feature is not critical for VPS or dedicated server users, it ensures the proper functioning of PHP Selector and HardenedPHP features.

Those new features are now available for CloudLinux OS Solo users. The latest ISO for the CloudLinux OS Solo plan can be downloaded via the link below:

Click here to download CloudLinux OS