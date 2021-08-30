CloudLinux, the creator of the popular CloudLinux and AlmaLinux operating systems, is expanding its features portfolio with a powerful tool, WP Optimization Suite. The new solution allows website and server owners to increase their performance. With the beta release, WP Optimization Suite will be included with CloudLinux OS Solo and will also be available with the Shared Pro version.

Beta version

CloudLinux announced that the beta version with the Object Cache Module allowing users to test it and boost the content management system. With the WP Optimization Suite, a page requests no or fewer database queries, since the caching technology stores data in memory, which shortens the page response time. Even the users using caching in Nginx still must exclude users logged in and partial pages.

CloudLinux’s new tool also allows users to optimize partial pages and pages from authenticated users. WP Optimization Suite also offers:

Automatically configure object storage

​​Health check after turning the module ON

Allows users to configure their desired max size

Memory limit customization

Some of the upcoming features for the WP Optimization Suite are:

Page Caching

Preload capabilities

CSS and JavaScript minification

Lazy loading

Database optimizations

With PHP X-Ray, WP Optimization Suite ensures peak performance for site owners and administrators using WordPress on VPS. The tool also helps them to keep their servers fine-tuned to stop customer churn and build a better reputation as a provider.

Benefits

With its Object Caching Module, the tools stores the repeatable queries in RAM, so it doesn’t require resources to generate the same results for the queries. It boosts the speed of any dynamic web sites, especially with an active comment section. Large sites that handle a large number of queries will get the biggest benefit from the tool. It also boosts the performance of small websites on shared hosting by lowering the resources required for queries. The users who want to exclude a specific page from caching can benefit from the partial pages cache to select the pages to be cached or not.

Try WP Optimization Suite

CloudLinux’s new tool is already included in CloudLinux OS Solo. Users who want to test the new tool can install CloudLinux OS or if they are already using the OS, they can upgrade their operating system to the latest version. WP Optimization Suite will be included in the Shared PRO in a month. Regular CloudLinux Shared users can also try the Shared PRO version for 30 days or buy it from the company’s official website.

