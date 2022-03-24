The CloudLinux team announced that the next pack of WordPress optimization features is released to Beta. The latest features relieve web hosters from manual work and speed up users’ websites. It can be included in hosting pricing plans, allowing users to activate the WordPress performance features from the cPanel. The new modules are currently available for beta participants on Solo and Pro licensed servers. CloudLinux also stated that early adopters will get all of this great value for free for 12 months.

AccelerateWP

AccelerateWP is a set of optimization modules, allowing users to find and troubleshoot performance issues at both the server and application levels. The modules can be accessed from the cPanel control panel’s feature manager. The modules available with AccelerateWP:

Site Optimization module: An automatically deployed WordPress plugin that enables the website owner to manage the optimization setting for the WordPress website. Page caching Image caching CSS and JS caching Lazy load (show only the requested content) Cache, URL, and Font Preloading Object Cache module: Advanced object caching based on Redis Caching of external DB queries Caching of large text objects shortcode caching (coming soon)

Object Cache appears as a WP plugin. It can be customized based on the user’s requirements and the website. The optimization can be turned on for the CSS and Javascript files. Preload caching allows background caching, which is very useful during the first visit to the website. It also comes with a set of advanced rules for fine-tuning, cleanup of unused data, and control of the WordPress Heartbeat, providing a communication protocol between the browser and the server.

SmartAdvice

SmartAdvice offers actionable pieces of advice, allowing administrators to fix a problem and improve the website’s performance. It eliminated the need for extensive research and pricey development expertise. The feature analyzes the website’s performance by turning on the auto-tracing function, which works in the background. It generates the list of steps required to improve the performance and allows users to use two different optimization levels to solve the problem.

Integration with existing features

PHP X-Ray offers detailed information on performance issues that involve the content management system. It detects the underlying problems in sluggish plugins, database queries, functions, or external calls.

Identifies slow database queries

Detects slow WP plugins and suboptimal code

Prevents irrational usage of external requests

Speed up a slow web server by optimizing Apache, Nginx, and LiteSpeed settings (coming soon)

Fix absence of indexes in DB, suboptimal settings, and design flaws (coming soon)

By joining the beta program, hosting providers can generate more revenue. CloudLinux offers a chance to become an early adopter completely free of charge by contributing to the product development by contributing by sharing feedback. A good amount of tools will be included with your AccelerateWP beta program and it will work for an unlimited number of end-users for a minimum of 12 months, at least 6 months of which will be free of charge after the release of a provisioning API for AccelerateWP. Hosting providers can learn more and sign up here.