CloudScale365 announced the completion of the company’s acquisition of Priorpoint, a regional service provider located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

CloudScale365 serves 4,000 corporations, non-profits, and government agencies in 21 countries, and over 750 customers in the Southeastern United States.

With the acquisition, CloudScale365 is expanding its data center portfolio and managed cloud expertise for its clients.

Managed IT services provider, CloudScale365 announced that it has completed the acquisition of Priorpoint, a regional service provider located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Priorpoint. The company also stated that Priorpoint’s offerings align with CloudScale365’s cloud, hosting, security, and business continuity solutions.

Doubling the data center portfolio

The acquisition of Priorpoint doubles the company’s regional data center portfolio. CloudScale365 is currently serving 4,000 corporations, non-profits, and government agencies in 21 countries. The company has more than 750 customers in the Southeastern United States. CloudScale365 didn’t disclose the transaction information.

With the acquisition, CloudScale365 is not only expanding its data center portfolio but also improving its managed cloud expertise for clients. Priorpoint owns and operates data centers that are equipped to serve its customers’ IT, backup, and disaster recovery needs. Patrick Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365 said,

« We’re continuing to meet our goal of thoughtful expansion into strong U.S. markets, starting with Northern California last year. This most recent acquisition of Priorpoint provides increased data center capacity and additional managed cloud and IT service offerings. There is also great synergy between our corporate cultures, these are all benefits we’re excited to pass on to CloudScale365 clients. »