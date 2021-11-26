Cloudways announced that the company has partnered with Object Cache Pro, allowing its customers to benefit from Redis-powered caching technology. Object Cache Pro allows users to speed up their applications with minimum load on their resources. Object Cache Pro, a caching plugin, eases the load on the database and hardware to deliver faster queries.

Caching and compression

The Object Cache Pro is only available for 2GB and higher servers.

With its caching and compression technologies, Object Cache Pro reduces the website’s dependence on hardware which allows users to reduce their costs. It also allows users to spend their money on scaling, instead of servers. The popular plugin is an ideal solution for WordPress and WooCommerce users, especially to host mission-critical, business, and eCommerce sites.

Cloudways announced that the plugin will be available for 2GB and above users for free. Object Cache Pro will be pre-installed for users who are launching new servers and applications. Customers who have existing servers and applications have to install the plugin from the platform. The minimum PHP requirement for Object Cache Pro is version 7.3.

See more Web Hosting News