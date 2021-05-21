Cloudways announced the joining of Robert Jacobi to the company as Director of WordPress. In his new role, Robert will lead the WordPress business unit with their strategic partnerships, building community engagement and helping establish new channels of outreach, and building brand equity.

Strategic partnerships and community engagement

Robert brings experience and industry know-how to the company having worked with important names in the industry. Prior to his new role, he served as President of Joomla and Executive Vice President of Perfect Dashboard. He also founded Arc Technology Group back in 2000. He also partnered up with the biggest web hosting providers. Robert Jacobi, Director of WordPress, Cloudways, said,

“I am always searching for internet infrastructure companies that have the potential to disrupt the WordPress hosting industry. While working with open source and WordPress, I discovered hosting has become commoditized. Cloudways uniquely brings horizontal flexibility to users in how it leverages the cloud, making it truly entrepreneurial-focused.”

