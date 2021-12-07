The managed cloud hosting company Cloudways has introduced its new WordPress plugin, Breeze. The plugin aims to solve all the problems caused by conflicts that might be happening using other caching plugins. Breeze has all of the features which other WordPress caching plugins have. Cloudways also claims that the caching plugin is as fast as the other plugins.

Compatibility is the focus

Customers were complaining about the caching plugins so Cloudways decided to make one

WordPress Cache plugin Breeze can do file-level caching, gzip compression, minification, database optimization, and supports content delivery network integration for websites. It also supports Varnish cache. The most noticeable thing about Breeze is its 100% compatibility with Cloudways Platform. That means Cloudways users will no longer have problems with caching anymore.

Cloudways notes that the idea of developing such a plugin began with the support demand and complaints of customers about existing caching plugins for WordPress. The organization first tried to solve them by collaborating with the plugin developers. The complexity and the cost of this solution led Cloudways into developing its cache plugin, Breeze.

The testing period of Breeze continues, so it is not Cloudways Platform’s default caching solution yet. However, users can download and start using it via the WordPress plugin store.

