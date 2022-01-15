IT platform provider offering colocation, cloud, and IT services, ColoHouse announced that the company has acquired a cloud, bare metal, and data center provider, Steadfast. With the acquisition, ColoHouse became the owner of three colocation data center locations, along with proven enterprise-class cloud, and hosting solutions.

Fifth acquisition completed in 2021

In 2022, ColoHouse will continue to execute on integrations of Lume Cloud, Data102, Quonix, Turnkey Internet, and Steadfast. With the acquisition, Steadfast will become part of ColoHouse. ColoHouse will be updating Steadfast customers during the integration and mergers. All Steadfast customers’ existing contracts and will conduct business as usual on a day-to-day basis.

During 2021, ColoHouse has added:

Seven metropolitan locations in Dallas, Phoenix, Albany, Colorado Springs, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Edison

Enterprise cloud solutions including private cloud (VMware), hybrid cloud , and public cloud connectivity

Cloud storage with Wasabi Cloud Storage

Virtual data center platform

Cloud hubs in Atlanta and Phoenix

1,500+ bare metal clients

Managed Security

Backup, Disaster Recovery and DRaaS

Paul Bint, CEO of ColoHouse said,

« 2021 was a busy year for ColoHouse. We are delighted to bring Paul Voswinkel and his team at Steadfast on board to reinforce an already powerful, robust IT platform across a diverse geographic footprint. Steadfast brings solid and complete cloud solution offerings to the ColoHouse portfolio, further enriching an already strong cloud portfolio. With this acquisition, ColoHouse adds two data center locations in the most connected buildings in the Midwest. Additionally, we acquired Steadfast’s location in the Iron Mountain building in Edison, New Jersey. »

