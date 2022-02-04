Convesio announced that the company has raised $5 million funding from a select group of private investors. Some of the investors who participated in the funding had also contributed to the company’s crowdfunding round in 2019, which raised more than $1 million from over 800 individual investors. The decision stemmed from the company’s achievements in the past two years that validated the platform’s capabilities.

Scaling WordPress

Convesio is currently the only WordPress hosting provider to have productized scaling, allowing customers to deploy a highly-scalable WordPress website quickly. Customers can also configure auto-scaling with a minimum and a maximum number of containers with its Docker-based architecture and dashboard. Its architecture allows Convesio to deliver a fast experience consistently irrespective of the load, and solves business-critical challenges of scaling WordPress:

eCommerce – handling expected or unexpected surges in traffic, whether it’s a Black Friday type of event, a flash sale or a campaign gone viral. Convesio keeps WooCommerce running fast at all times.

eLearning – where an LMS needs additional grunt as large numbers of users sign up, login and request content, but only on certain days and times of the day. Only paying for extra capacity when it’s needed.

Virtual events – Convesio automatically scales resources as attendees join and leave live events, whether there are hundreds or thousands participants at any one given time.

Online publications – Convesio helps the UX of high-traffic publications and media sites stay consistently fast for both website visitors and the editorial staff drafting, editing, and publishing content in WordPress Admin.

Scales ups and larger businesses – Requiring a solid foundation to future-proof their hosting requirements on.

With the new funding, the company will accelerate development, grow headcount and boost sales and marketing activities. Convesio was able to handle more than 2 million requests to 6,000 visitors from 91 countries in two days without a glitch. Tom Fanell, CEO of Convesio said,

« Traditional hosts put you on a plan to handle the highest level of resources your website needs, even if you only need them 5 hours a month. It’s like leasing a Ferrari to use it for your daily commuting because you also take it to the track for a few laps once a month. With Convesio you get a Honda Civic to drive to the supermarket, which transforms into a BMW 5 Series for longer rides and a Ferrari for your track days. And back to the Honda for school runs. »

