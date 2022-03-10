The popular server management software cPanel is updated to version 102, three months after its arrival to EDGE cycle. The new version gets Ubuntu LTS 20.04 LTS out of experimental support and marks it as “fully supported”. Canonical has also declared the expansion of collaboration with cPanel & WHM in its blog which might ease switching away from the CentOS operating system.

CentOS 8 is no longer supported

The new version of cPanel no longer supports CentOS 8, which has reached end-of-life status at the end of 2021. The cPanel team is providing a CentOS 8 to AlmaLinux OS transitioning guide for those who prefer AlmaLinux. Additionally, the software requires CloudLinux 6.6 for its new version; 6.5 and lower versions of CloudLinux are not supported on cPanel 102.

cPanel 102 brings onboarding assistants for new users (Jupiter), SQL edit interface, Raw NGINX log download interface and WHM interface statistics panel as nef features. There are also several updated features which can be seen below at a glance:

WordPress Toolkit on all new installations

Added new data to Configuration Analytics

Added icons to cPanel interface (Jupiter)

Removal of Sactigo HTTP ancestor DCV support

Improved the cPanel search feature

Ability to enable or disable NGINX caching

NGINX logging data added to cPanel interfaces

EasyApache 4 interface changes on systems that run Ubuntu

New WHM Interface (Jupiter)

Renamed the Install an RPM interface to Install Distro Packages

User Manager appears within the Feature Manager interface

Improved the WHM search feature

Here are the removed components of cPanel by version 102, at a glance:

Solutions page in cPanel interface

Change WebHost Manager Theme interface

Manage Plugins interface on DNSOnly servers

You can see the detailed update notes by following the link below:

Click here to read the full changelog of cPanel 102.