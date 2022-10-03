cPanel is increasing its license prices for the fourth consecutive year. New prices will be effective from the 16th of December.

While the price of some basic plans remained the same, most of them increased by between 10% to 13% according to the announcement.

cPanel also announced a new feature that allows users to delegate management of various aspects of account management to other team members.

The world’s most popular server and site management platform, cPanel announced that the prices will be increased in December for the 4th consecutive year. The company announced the price changes with an email sent to its partners. The price per license is based on the number of accounts hosted on the same server. The license includes both WHM and cPanel interfaces.

10-13% increase

According to the information sent by cPanel, while some plans remain the same, most of them are increased by 10-13%. In the announcement email, the company said,

« We understand the material impact that these changes have on your business. We are continually researching to determine ways in which we can strengthen our partnership while also helping you grow your business. One of these initiatives is the introduction of an incentive program. To be among the first to know about this program, click here to sign up and stay informed. »

This is the 4th consecutive year that cPanel is increasing its plans, which also forces a lot of web hosting service providers to increase their prices for the hosting plans they offer. Most web hosting service providers that don’t want to reflect the price changes to their customers already switched to DirectAdmin or other free alternatives.

cPanel also introduced some new features for 2023, such as Team Manager, allowing cPanel account owners to safely and securely delegate management of various aspects of account management to other members of their team without sharing login credentials. The cPanel team is also working on a new product to facilitate horizontal website scaling. The new product mainly focuses on WordPress-powered sites and will allow websites to withstand sudden increases in demand with failover benefits. cPanel also said,

« We would also like to take this opportunity to encourage you to become a cPanel certified partner, if you have not done so already. While all partners receive tier discounts, our certified partners enjoy not only an additional discount but also ultra-priority technical support. This enables the greatest value available as a partner. »