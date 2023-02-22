cPanel, the most popular server and website management platform introduced the Manage Team feature in an experimental state.

cPanel, the most popular server and website management platform, has announced the release of the Manage Team feature. It was a feature that has been requested for a while, and now, the company introduces it in an “experimental feature” state.

Creating and managing team users

The Manage Team interface allows administrators to create and manage team users, who will be able to assist with managing domains, email accounts, and databases. The interface consists of the following menus:

Manage Team account quota status

The Create a Team User interface

List of team users

The View Audit Log interface

The “Manage Team accound quota status” interface shows the administrator the total number of team users they can create, and the existing team users. Those teams can hold up to 7 team users, which can be lowered by root users through editing packages.

The “List of team users” interface shows detailed information about the team users, such as account, team, and security info, and also allows the administrator to edit, suspend, or delete them. However, due to cPanel’s experimental state, the editing team user option is unavailable.

The “Audit log” interface allows the administrators to display and track the actions of the users that use the API in their team.

Only available for Premier licenses

The Manage Team feature is now available for cPanel 108 as an experimental feature. However, it is currently only available for Premier licenses. Manage Team will be available for all users in future releases.