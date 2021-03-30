The cPanel team announced that AlmaLinux will be supported immediately upon its launch date by cPanel & WHM version 94, which is released to the Stable tier. cPanel also stated that being AlmaLinux‘s day 1 partner is not only a testament to our close working relationship with CloudLinux but also the beginning of a significant partnership moving forward.

Ideal replacement for CentOS

cPanel will provide the same high level of quality support for AlmaLinux as they have provided for CentOS. cPanel also stated that they have investigated other Linux distributions and decided that AlmaLinux is a wise choice for former CentOS users.

cPanel is also announced that they will ensure to mitigate vendor risk related to cPanel support. AlmaLinux, created by CloudLinux which is also included in this lineage, is considered as a natural evolution of CentOS and the ideal replacement for CentOS at this time, according to cPanel. cPanel stated that AlmaLinux does essentially work as a “drop-in” replacement for CentOS.

