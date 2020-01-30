cPanel has announced that they have released a new update for EasyApache 4. The release includes a security patch and RPM updates.

cPanel has updated RPMs for EasyApache 4 with PHP version 7.2.27 and 7.3.14. The new release addresses vulnerabilities related to CVE-2020-7060 and CVE-2020-7059. cPanel advises PHP 7.2 users to upgrade to version 7.2.27 and PHP 7.3 users to upgrade to version 7.3.14.

How to get the newest release

If you’ve enabled automatic RPM updates in your cron, you will have the newest secure RPM packages as well as the PHP versions. If not, it is suggested to update your system with either yum update or WHM’s Run System Update interface.

The updated modules are as follows:

ea-apache2

• COBRA-10700: Optimize finding a module

ea-apache2-config

• EA-8629: Prevent caching of defaultwebpage.cgi redirect

ea-cpanel-tools

• EA-8784: Add PHP 7.1 to EOL recommendations

ea-freetds

• EA-8839: Update to version 1.1.24 and make libtdsodbc.so available

ea-nodejs10

• EA-8841: Update ea-nodejs10 from v10.17.0 to v10.18.1

ea-tomcat85

• EA-8842: Update ea-tomcat85 from v8.5.49 to v8.5.50

mod_security2

• EA-8753: Compile mod_security2 with yajl-devel for JSON

scl-php72

• EA-8850: Update scl-php72 from v7.2.26 to v7.2.27

scl-php72-meta

• EA-8850: Update scl-php72 from v7.2.26 to v7.2.27

scl-php73

• EA-8851: Update scl-php73 from v7.3.13 to v7.3.14

scl-php73-meta

• EA-8851: Update scl-php73 from v7.3.13 to v7.3.14

EA4-Experimental

ea-nginx

• EA-8840: Update ea-nginx from v1.17.6 to v1.17.8

Source: 1