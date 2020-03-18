cPanel has released cPanel & WHM Version 86 to the STABLE tier. With upgrades to EasyApache 4’s OpenSSL version, the introduction of TLS v1.3, a number of new and improved interfaces, a standalone mail server and more. cPanel upgraded EasyApache 4’s version of OpenSSL to version 1.1.1, enabling the use of Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol version 1.3.

LTS Tier Updates

Users can now select TLSv1.3 in the SSL/TLS Protocols option in WHM’s Global Configuration interface. cPanel also announced that they are improving cPanel & WHM’s LTS tier to automatically update when new LTS versions are available. The Update Preferences interface is being updated to improve setting a release tier and other update settings.

Another new feature is the new DNS Zone Manager interface. Administrators can now able to manage server’s DNS zones with WHM’s DNS Zone Manager interface. Detailed information about the release can be found at cPanel’s release site.