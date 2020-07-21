cPanel team released new builds for all public update tiers. The company also stated that patch addresses security issues, but these vulnerabilities are not made known to the public. The company announced that it will release limited information about the vulnerabilities at this time. The additional information about the nature of the security issues will be released when the cPanel & WHM systems to automatically update to the new versions. The company has rated these updates as having CVSSv3 scores ranging from 4.3 to 8.8.

cPanel & WHM software versions 88 and 86

According to the announcement, the latest update address these security concerns. These builds are currently available to all customers via the standard update system. The Targeted Security Release addresses three vulnerabilities in cPanel & WHM software versions 88 and 86. The company also urged customers who disabled automatic updates to install the latest build as soon as possible. cPanel team also stated that additional information will be released shortly after the patch.