Web hosting automation software provider cPanel announced the release of WP Toolkit for cPanel. It is a feature-rich application with user-friendly installation, configuration, security, and management of WordPress websites. cPanel’s new solution exists as a free version and a paid upgrade.

Simplifies the management

cPanel also announced that WP Toolkit offers staging and cloning that saves time and simplifies the management of single or multiple WordPress installations. It also provides Smart Updates for automatic hardening which protects against security vulnerabilities, and the auto-installation of plugin and theme sets.

WP Toolkit’s free Lite version can be accessed by cPanel’s 86 LTS, 90, and 92, and the feature-packed Deluxe version is available through cPanel Partners and the cPanel Store. J. Nick Koston, Chief Technical Officer, cPanel, said,

“We set out to reinforce our alignment with, and investment in, the global WordPress community. We then developed this product as a long-term solution based on conversations with our Partners about the evolving needs of their customers. The Toolkit really does check every box we had in mind.”

