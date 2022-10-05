cPanel has announced the release of version 108 of the web hosting control panel, bringing some new features and improvements.

The most noticeable new feature is Team Manager; a new interface allowing administrators to create users as a team that can modify some settings on cPanel.

The latest version of the web hosting control panel will install the Let’s Encrypt plugin; however, it will not automatically be set as default.

Shortly after the announcement of the price hike in December, cPanel has now announced the release of the new version of its web hosting control panel. This version, 108, arrives approximately three months after the release of version 106 and delivers some enhancements and improvements.

Some new features, some improvements

cPanel & WHM 108 comes with a new feature named Team Manager. It allows for the creation of additional users in a team who can log in and modify the cPanel account. The users in the team can update domains, email accounts, and databases. While this feature is available with cPanel & WHM 108, it is in an “experimental feature” state. Additionally, there is now a link for feedback to the cPanel developers that can be found in the navigation bar and interface footer.

The Onboarding Assistant is updated with the Jupiter theme, from the Paper Lantern theme. Additionally, in the Tweak Settings interface, the default setting for “Allow insecure contact email update” is changed to “off”. Version 108 also brings full support for Rocky Linux 8 operating system.

Comes with Let’s Encrypt plugin

By updating the cPanel & WHM instance to version 108, the system will automatically install the Let’s Encrypt plugin. However, it will not be set as the default SSL provider. The users will also have an option to upgrade their MySQL 5.6 instances directly to any supported version of MariaDB. Finally, the Calendars and Contacts interfaces now require the Calendar and Contacts Server (CSS) plugin to be installed to appear in the menus.

cPanel & WHM 108 removes the Paper Lantern theme from all interface menu options; it is no longer available. Additionally, the PHP version will not appear in the Server information interface. The Horde webmail interface and Horde settings are removed in this version as well.