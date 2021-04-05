cPanel stated that cPanel & WHM versions 86 and 92 reached End Of Life, which means they will continue to function but won’t receive any security updates and patches. cPanel also urged users who are running anything older than Version 94 to upgrade to the latest version as soon as possible.

cPanel & WHM Versions 94 or v96 EDGE

cPanel also stated that for 2021, Version 94 is the long-term support version. The company also offers upgrading to v96 EDGE, which will be the CURRENT tier in April of 2021.

cPanel announced that Version 94 is now STABLE tier. It offers various new features including account limit warning, suspended cPanel account email delivery behavior, disable firewall update during account modification. Version 94 also provides full support for CentOS 8, CloudLinux 8, and AlmaLinux 8 and Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux support for CentOS and CloudLinux 8.

