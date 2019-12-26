cPanel, a hosting server management solution, collaborates with Google Cloud to bring cPanel & WHM to Google Cloud Platform Marketplace.

cPanel announced a collaboration with Google Cloud Platform Marketplace (GCP Marketplace). It allows customers to easily launch a Google Cloud instance with a cPanel & WHM image. With this partnership, hosting providers and direct consumers can install a license immediately after they spin up their Google Compute Engine instance and quickly set up and administer accounts. System administrators, web hosting providers can access cPanel & WHM for cloud servers and virtual machines with GCP Marketplace.

Hyperscale solutions

cPanel & WHM is a robust web hosting automation software suite. Its tools provide web hosting providers and resellers to manage customer accounts, create and maintain websites, and to secure and optimize their servers.

“cPanel is excited to be a part of GCP Marketplace. This platform is popular with our partners and we’re looking forward to supporting them as they turn to hyperscale solutions,”

says Todd Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of WebPros, cPanel’s parent company.

Google Compute Engine lets users launch virtual machines on demand using Google Cloud’s dependable global infrastructure. These instances are easily scalable and can adapt quickly to increased demand. Cloud computing and virtual machine management will be more accessible and easier to use with this collaboration.

