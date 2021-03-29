Web hosting automation software provider cPanel announced that the company has released cPanel & WHM Version 94 to the STABLE tier. Along with new features, the latest version also offers full support for CentOS 8, CloudLinux 8, and AlmaLinux 8. cPanel also released the release notes for version 94.

New features:

Account limit warning: The latest version now includes an account limit warning to WHM’s Create a New Account interface. Resellers who meet or exceed their account limits will see the warning and will not be allowed to create new accounts.

Suspended cPanel account email delivery behavior: A new setting in WHM’s Exim Configuration Manager interface allows users to decide how cPanel & WHM manage email delivery for suspended cPanel accounts. And a new banner will display the current selection for the Delivery behavior for suspended cPanel accounts setting.

Disable firewall update during account modification: The cPanel team added the Do not make changes to the firewall during account modification. option to the System section. It prevents account modifications from making changes to the server’s firewall settings, whether through an interface or through an API call. The server administrator will need to perform any necessary firewall changes.

Full support for CentOS 8, CloudLinux 8, and AlmaLinux 8: The latest version supports CentOS 8, CloudLinux 8, and AlmaLinux 8. Users can now use this version of cPanel & WHM in production environments of these operating systems.

EPEL support for CentOS 8 and CloudLinux 8: cPanel & WHM installer now allows the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) repository. The installer uses EPEL during the installation process for new installations only.

