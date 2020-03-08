Mask is not a real gun but very common prevention against Coronavirus. Chinese domain registrar West.cn launched a marketing campaign to promote the Chinese IDN extension, on 1 March. If you register a. 在线 (online) domain, you get 20 free masks. In case of registration for multiple years, you get multiple sets of masks. For 10 years of registration and domain renewal, users can get a free thermometer gun as well.

Only has 48,000 registrations

West.cn has only 27,000 domain registrations since its launch in 2014. Although It peaked in 2018 with 48,000 registrations and since then has been going down. This creative marketing campaign may be pushing the registration.