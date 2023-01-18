DarkPoints announced the launch of a new solution, bare metal servers , allowing tenants to take full control of their IT infrastructure.

The new solution enables users to rent server capacity in an ongoing operating expense pricing model.

DartPoints’ new service is aimed at organizations looking for particularly high levels of security, performance, and customization.

Colocation, cloud, infrastructure, and security solutions provider for mid-size markets, DartPoints introduced a new offering, bare metal servers. The new bare metal package provides dedicated servers, enabling tenants to take full control of their IT infrastructure, which enables users to achieve cloud-like agility with highly secure physical equipment.

Full control

DartPoints stated that its new solution is designed for businesses that need high levels of security, performance, and customization. DartPoints’ new launch is a response to the growing demand for data center services at the edge with a fully personalized environment. Bare metal solutions are ideal solutions, especially for use cases requiring high computing power workloads, big data analytics, and hosting applications with constant rendering requirements.

Bare metal servers’ single tenancy and physical isolation simplify their overall security and make them attractive for those with stringent policy or compliance mandates, such as financial, legal, or government organizations. DartPoints’ new solutions allow users to rent server capacity in an ongoing operating expense pricing model. Instead of dealing with heavy capital expenditures, users can gain all the performance and control with a steady, predictable overhead to boot. Brad Alexander, Chief Technology Officer of DartPoints said,

« We’re very excited to offer the type of business value that bare metal can bring to our clients. We strive to solve whatever challenges may exist at the edge, and we see a need for certain workloads to gain the heightened application speed and control that single tenancy servers can offer. When workloads or applications require extreme security, lightning-fast performance, and predictable overhead, bare metal servers are your best option. »