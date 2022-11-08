DataBank announces the launch of DataBank METAL, which can be deployed across 20+ U.S. metros of DataBank’s edge footprint.

DataBank METAL provides automated orchestration of server deployments enabling organizations to quickly extend their unique environments.

DataBank METAL provides a fully customizable environment that allows companies to develop, test, deploy, and support their workloads without signing up for extra services.

Enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services provider, DataBank announced a single-tenant bare metal offering, DataBank METAL. It can be deployed across 20+ U.S. metros of the company’s edge footprint.

DataBank METAL

DataBank’s bare metal solution offers a comprehensive infrastructure solution for organizations that are looking for a balance between flexibility, performance, and cost while maintaining and increasing their presence at the edge. The solution also offers automated orchestration of server deployments allowing organizations to quickly extend their unique environments to the edge.

DataBank METAL provides a fully customizable environment, enabling users to develop, test, deploy, and support their workloads without signing up for extra services. It also allows organizations to rent server capacity in an ongoing OpEx model, increasing speed to market and virtually eliminating capital expenditures. Greg Shamieh, senior product manager of DataBank said,

« With its ability to deliver fast deployments, reliable performance and scalability, and edge solutions, DataBank’s bare metal delivers a best-of-all worlds approach capable of delivering significant business value. »