Name.com is adding DigitalOcean Droplets to its portfolio. These solutions target developers, small and medium businesses, and startups. These basic droplets provide Name.com’s customers additional flexibility for building, testing, and growing web applications from startup to scale.

Basic droplets for cloud hosting

Name.com’s DigitalOcean product includes one-click installs for WordPress, Ubuntu, and other popular frameworks, pre-configured DNS templates. They are convenient for simple applications like test environments, websites, blogs, and small databases.

Dave McBreen, Vice President of Name.com, said,

“We couldn’t be more pleased to announce this partnership. DigitalOcean is the ideal addition to our product suite. Streamlining services to better our customers’ experience is an ongoing initiative and priority for us. With this partnership, Name.com is further positioned as an all-encompassing hub for building an online presence, website, or app.”

DigitalOcean Droplets also covers Google Workspace, WordPress hosting, a wide offering of SSL certificates, and an outstanding API for reselling domains.

“Our partnership with Name.com is a classic example of two companies working together for the best interests of our customers. Name.com has built a strong customer base of developers and small businesses which rely on Name.com for their domain services. The combination of Name.com’s offerings and Digital Ocean’s cloud services provide simplicity for their customers’ workflows,”

said PJ Jayakumar, Global Head, Go-To-Market.

