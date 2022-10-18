DomainRooster announced that it has rebranded its Business Hosting offering as Web Hosting Plus.

Web hosting and domain registration services provider, DomainRooster is rebranded its Business Hosting offering as Web Hosting Plus. Before introducing the name change, the company made server hardware optimization enhancements to its platforms.

Hardware optimization enhancements

With the recent upgrades, Web Hosting Plus plans will provide faster loading speeds, higher performance, and an improvement in average server response times of up to over 40%. Server hardware improvements include:

Non-Volatile Memory Express ( NVMe ) Solid State Drives (SSDs): This advancement enables clients to experience up to a 7x throughput increase with DomainRooster’s server NVMe SSDs when compared to ordinary SSDs for websites that require a lot of resources.

PHP OPCache: PHP scripts are now run only once and then saved in memory, which reduces server response times by 33% and speeds up all of the websites hosted on the platform. Based on the same tests taken in August 2021 through December 2021, this percentage was calculated.

Improved I/O Resources: Users are more likely to avoid websites that take a long time to load and to experience faster queries of large databases when 80MB/s of I/O is allocated.

Web Hosting Plus is a Linux hosting plan with cPanel that has the strength and dedicated resources of a virtual private server. However, it doesn’t require server administration expertise or knowledge, unlike VPS plans.