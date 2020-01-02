Canadian web hosting company announced its new optimized WordPress Hosting plans, including pre-installed WordPress and essential plugins.

Canadian web hosting company, Doteasy, announced optimized WordPress Hosting plans for users looking to create a website. Pre-installed with WordPress and essential plugins. New plans are equipped with the latest database versions and robust server requirements recommended by WordPress.

Security and performance

The new plans are pre-installed with WordPress and essential plugins. Automatic WordPress updates are included to protect against vulnerabilities and provide better performance. Users can also secure sites with an SSL certificate for free. Clients can also choose WordPress Business plans, which include SSD storage for up to 30X faster performance and automatic daily backups for peace of mind.

