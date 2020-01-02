Canadian web hosting company announced its new optimized WordPress Hosting plans, including pre-installed WordPress and essential plugins.
Security and performance
The new plans are pre-installed with WordPress and essential plugins. Automatic WordPress updates are included to protect against vulnerabilities and provide better performance. Users can also secure sites with an SSL certificate for free. Clients can also choose WordPress Business plans, which include SSD storage for up to 30X faster performance and automatic daily backups for peace of mind.
William Wah, marketing manager at Doteasy said:
“We wanted to take the guesswork out of getting started with WordPress. Customers are sometimes afraid to pick the ‘wrong’ plan, so with our WordPress plans, they know they’ll have everything they need. Our goal was to help our clients from start to finish, beginning with a free domain name, to auto-updates to keep plugins up to date, and SSL security and server monitoring for the ultimate in security.”
