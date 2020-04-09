DreamHost’s Managed WordPress offering, DreamPress’ customers now have access to a plugin that automates the process of migrating their WordPress sites to DreamHost. The plugin allows customers to move WordPress website content, themes, plugins, and configurations between WordPress sites up to 80 percent faster than similar tools. It allows WordPress sites of all sizes across all hosting providers to migrate to DreamHost with some simple steps.
Data portability
Brett Dunst, DreamHost’s Vice President of Corporate Communications said,
“Data portability is an integral part of the continued success of the Open Web. Widely-adopted, powerful open-source tools like WordPress are supported by user-generated content that is, by its nature, never anchored or locked down to a single provider. Making tools available to WordPress users that help enable this portability is key to the future of user-generated content and is something we’re proud to offer.”
