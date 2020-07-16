DreamHost joined the MobileCoin Foundation. MobileCoin cryptocurrency will provide an inexpensive, easy-to-use, and secure global payment platform. Most cryptocurrencies rely on a tech-savvy user base and bloated network clients to handle complex tasks. MobileCoin offloads much of this processing-intensive work to a series of decentralized and encrypted processing nodes. It delivers true ease-of-use to applications that can seamlessly integrate MobileCoin transactions.

MobileCoin processing nodes

Some of these nodes are run by DreamHost and the company announced that it is committed to launching more as increasing user adoption grows the needs. The company will also offer advice and guidance to the MobileCoin team through its seat on the Foundation’s Technical Advisory Committee. DreamHost CEO Michael Rodriguez said,