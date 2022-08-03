DreamHost is still having technical issues, referred to as degraded performance, in one of its shared web hosting servers.

DreamHost is having one of the longest technical issues a web hosting company has ever experienced. The incident, labeled as “degraded performance” is affecting the company’s shared web hosting customer for 10 days now. The outage was initially reported on the 24th of July.

Degraded performance

Multiple users tweeted about the incident, claiming that their websites were down for ten days, drastically reducing their SEO results. Some users stated that their websites were erased entirely. According to the company’s status page, the cause of the issue was identified and the teams started working on it on the 28th of July.

In the last update, made on the 2nd of August, the company claimed that they are still restoring the server and approximately the websites of half of the server’s users have been restored. The company is still working on the issue to improve performance and adjust the server’s configurations. In the last update, the company said,

« A quick update about the ongoing restore of iad1-shared-d12-02: About half of the server users have been restored and most sites should be loading as before. To further improve performance we’ve also made some adjustments to the server’s configuration. We are continuing to monitor server performance and our Technical Operations team is still working diligently to completely restore all affected data as quickly as possible. »

The company also stated that now all customer data is online and available. The company also admits that restoration on the back-end took longer than they expected due to various technical factors. The company notified its customers with an email,

« The restore process is still ongoing and being heavily monitored by our Admins. Content is currently being loaded from one of our backup machines, as a result you may continue to experience degraded performance and intermittent errors as data is being restored. »