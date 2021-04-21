Web hosting and Managed WordPress services provider DreamHost announced that the company has partnered with Search Engine Optimization tools provider marketgoo to offer customized SEO guidance to online businesses. The new SEO Toolkit, powered by marketgoo, allows users to grow their business by optimizing their site for higher visibility within search results, directing more traffic to their websites.

Features include:

User friendly, step-by-step search engine optimization plan

Tools and recommendations focused on increasing sites’ quality traffic and inbound links

Analytics to help track improvements’ results over time

Competitor tracking

Mobile Optimization and improvements

Monthly SEO reports

Google Analytics integration

The new solution allows users to generate comprehensive SEO audits, download website evaluation reports, and act upon easy-to-read results and instructions. It doesn’t require any SEO experience. SEO Toolkit is available as a web application and as a WordPress plugin. Micah Sachs, SVP Product, DreamHost, said,

“We’re focused squarely on helping website owners attract new customers, captivate existing customers, and grow their online businesses. Our user-friendly SEO Toolkit puts expert-level guidance into the hands of DreamHost users worldwide, empowering them to take control of their web presence and dramatically boosting their ability to be found online. marketgoo has built a best-in-class service that we’re thrilled to be able to share with the hundreds of thousands of website owners who have chosen to make DreamHost their online home.”

