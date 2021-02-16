DreamHost announced that it has revamped the control panel to make managing sites easier. Developers modernized the tech stack behind the DreamHost panel to deploy code and launch products more rapidly.

Advanced features

Grid View is the first big update to the Websites control panel. Grid View lets users browse their sites with a screenshot of their front page to quickly find and manage the one they are looking for. The company also added a more compact List View. It displays users’ sites in a condensed format without the screenshots.

With the new Domain Overview section, users can manage every aspect of your website, from email to PHP settings. In addition to this, the new WordPress migration service is the first live-action test of the panel’s new modular layout.

To improve the experience for customers when adding a new website, the new setup flow lets users focus on decisions that matter. To give the feedback, users can use the feedback form in the new dashboard.

