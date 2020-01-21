Dropsuite announced that the Dropsuite cloud platform has integrated with the Plesk platform, making its product available in all major markets.

Dropsuite’s Cloud Website Backup product is now available on the Plesk platform. Cloud service providers, webmasters, and independent website owners can now purchase, provision and backup their website data in just a few clicks, safeguarding one of their most valuable, yet vulnerable business assets. Dropsuite’s cloud integration with Plesk brings many benefits to website and database administrators and IT service providers:

Website administrators and service providers can now buy and install Dropsuite Website backup directly from the Plesk Marketplace. Once purchased, the Dropsuite Extension will automatically identify and backup all websites and databases in that Plesk installation

Webmasters can select which AWS instance they want to use to store their backups. They can also change backup schedule and restore or download a local copy of their website file(s) or database objects for ‘point-in-time’ recovery, as needed

Website and database backups are accessible from the Plesk dashboard, allowing website administrators to conduct receive blacklist alerts, run backups, or commence a restore

Database management professionals can access Plesk to restore lost data files in almost all databases such as MS SQL, WordPress, Magento, PostgreSQL, DB2, Mondo DB, MODX, Drupal and more.

Easy-to-use website backup and database recovery

Ridley Ruth, COO of Dropsuite said,

“With cyber-attacks on the rise, website data recovery could be the difference between business success and failure. Plesk is a well-respected WebOps company and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Nils Hueneke, CEO at Plesk said,

“Website managers and IT service providers utilizing Plesk now have a simple and cost-effective way to safeguard, manage and restore websites plus associated databases without having to contact their web hoster for support. Dropsuite is one of the most successful, secure and easy-to-use website backup and database recovery solutions available on the market. We’re excited to make Dropsuite available to millions of Plesk customers worldwide.”

Source: 1