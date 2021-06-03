cPanel has released an update for EasyApache 4. EasyApache is a powerful and easy-to-use tool built into WHM/cPanel that allows users to update and configure their Apache webserver. You can find the information about the new release in EasyApache 4 Changelog and the EasyApache 4 Release Notes page.

What’s new?

ea-nginx

EA-9791: Add alarm to request to determine if a domain is using CloudFlare.

EA-9798: Update ea-nginx to 1.21.0, drop 1.20.0.

libcurl

EA-9816: Fix linking to openssl .

. EA-9794: Update libcurl to 7.77.0, drop 7.76.1 (with fixes for CVE-2021-22897, CVE-2021-22898, and CVE-2021-22901.)

ea-apache2

EA-9797: Update ea-apache2 to 2.4.48, drop 2.4.46 (with fixes for CVE-2021-30641, CVE-2020-35452, CVE-2020-26691, CVE-2020-26690, CVE-2020-13950, CVE-2020-13938, CVE-2019-17567, and CVE-2021-31618.)

to 2.4.48, drop 2.4.46 (with fixes for CVE-2021-30641, CVE-2020-35452, CVE-2020-26691, CVE-2020-26690, CVE-2020-13950, CVE-2020-13938, CVE-2019-17567, and CVE-2021-31618.) EA-9784: Change Apache to be a systemd notify service.

