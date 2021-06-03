cPanel has released an update for EasyApache 4. EasyApache is a powerful and easy-to-use tool built into WHM/cPanel that allows users to update and configure their Apache webserver. You can find the information about the new release in EasyApache 4 Changelog and the EasyApache 4 Release Notes page.
What’s new?
ea-nginx
- EA-9791: Add alarm to request to determine if a domain is using CloudFlare.
- EA-9798: Update
ea-nginxto 1.21.0, drop 1.20.0.
libcurl
- EA-9816: Fix linking to
openssl.
- EA-9794: Update
libcurlto 7.77.0, drop 7.76.1 (with fixes for CVE-2021-22897, CVE-2021-22898, and CVE-2021-22901.)
ea-apache2
- EA-9797: Update
ea-apache2to 2.4.48, drop 2.4.46 (with fixes for CVE-2021-30641, CVE-2020-35452, CVE-2020-26691, CVE-2020-26690, CVE-2020-13950, CVE-2020-13938, CVE-2019-17567, and CVE-2021-31618.)
- EA-9784: Change Apache to be a
systemdnotify service.
