cPanel announced that the company has released an update for EasyApache 4. EasyApache is a powerful and easy-to-use tool built into WHM/cPanel that allows users to update and configure their Apache webserver. Information about the new release can be found in EasyApache 4 Changelog and the EasyApache 4 Release Notes page.

What’s new?

ea-nginx

EA-9692: Ensure server blocks contain root path when in reverse proxy mode.

EA-9694: Update ea-nginx to 1.19.10, drop 1.19.9.

