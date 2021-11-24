cPanel announced the release of the latest version of EasyApache 4, a powerful and easy-to-use tool that comes with WHM/cPanel and enables admins to update and configure Apache webservers. The latest release comes with a security patch that addresses vulnerabilities related to CVE-2021-21707.

What’s new?

ea-nginx

EA-10221: Always configure domains to use CloudFlare

scl-php73

EA-10281: Update scl-php73 to 7.3.33, drop 7.3.32 .

scl-php73-meta

EA-10281: Update scl-php73 to 7.3.33, drop 7.3.32 .

ea-php74

EA-10279: Update ea-php74 to 7.4.26, drop 7.4.25 .

ea-php74-meta

EA-10279: Update ea-php74 to 7.4.26, drop 7.4.25 .

ea-php80

EA-10284: Update ea-php80 to 8.0.13, drop 8.0.12 .

ea-php80-meta

EA-10284: Update ea-php80 to 8.0.13, drop 8.0.12 .

mod_security2

EA-10229: Add patch to allow run-regression-tests.pl to function with EA4.

ea-tomcat85

EA-10280: Update ea-tomcat85 to 8.5.73, drop 8.5.72.

The changes mentioned above include the fix for CVE-2021-21707. The cPanel team stated that all versions of PHP 8.0 through 8.0.12, 7.4 through 7.4.25, and 7.3 through 7.3.32 are affected by the vulnerability. cPanel urged PHP 8.0 users to upgrade to version 8.0.13, PHP 7.4 users to upgrade to version 7.4.26, and PHP 7.3 users to upgrade to version 7.3.33.

Users who haven’t enabled automatic package updates can update their systems with their package manager or WHM’s Run System Update interface.

