SEOHost.net, a domain registration, SSL service, and SEO hosting services provider, announced that edge SEO is the next phase of search engine optimization.

“Edge computing has a positively staggering range of applications in the SEO space. It has the ability to develop, test, and deploy code to web apps almost instantaneously,” said SEOHost.net Chief Operations Officer Terry Cane.

Edge computing handles everything in edge devices

“Edge computing” involves processing data near the “edge” of a network. Rather than transmitting data back to a central location for analysis and utilization, it handles everything in edge devices, as close to the user as possible.

“As explained by Hewlett Packard, the real power of edge computing lies in the fact that it enables real-time data processing without latency. The company explains this is critical for IoT technology, such as self-driving cars. But beyond the IoT, edge computing can significantly reduce internet bandwidth usage while also making web applications considerably more efficient,” he said.

The ability to use edge computing is to speed up server requests and handle certain resource-intensive website processes such as Javascript. This allows websites to be made richer and more complex without sacrificing functionality.

“It might be a fairly new and not particularly widespread technology at this point, but there’s little doubt in my mind that edge SEO will eventually become pervasive,” Cane said.

“I would strongly advise webmasters, web developers, and businesses to begin experimenting with it now. Applications such as Spark, Sloth, and LogFlare are all excellent starting points,”

he added.

