Editor X, the advanced web creation platform launched out of beta. The product already has 200,000 users and will be the first-ever platform to enable concurrent editing that allows several team members to work on a website simultaneously and making it the only fully collaborative web creation platform.

Live commenting, advanced roles, and permissions

The platform also provides live commenting, advanced roles and permissions, and shared design libraries. The platform also offers advanced code-free interactions.

Editor X allows users to initiate and publish an unlimited number of sites for free. The premium plan offers benefits like custom domain name registration and the ability to accept online payments through their websites. Lior Bash, Head of Marketing, Editor X, said,

“Editor X enables incredible design flexibility and allows our users to control every aspect of the creation process. These newly introduced capabilities push our revolutionary platform a step ahead by creating smarter collaboration between stakeholders and a seamless handoff to clients once a project is complete. When you look at what people are creating on Editor X, you truly understand its power.”

