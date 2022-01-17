eNom experienced technical difficulties during a data center migration causing unexpected domain resolution problems. eNom customers started reporting that they can not access their websites or use their email services because of Domain Name System problems. The popular domain registrar, which manages more than 15 million domains, admitted the issue and stated that the issue is affecting only a few hundred domains.

Extended maintenance

eNom customers started complaining about the issue, preventing them from changing the nameservers because the service was down during the migration. According to the first maintenance notice, the data center migration was expected to take approximately 12 hours, during which enom.com and enomcentral.com would be unavailable, preventing users from logging into their accounts. The company stated,

« We continue to investigate several issues that were caused by the migration delays. We also discovered resolution problems that impact a few hundred domains. Our engineering team expects to resolve these within the next few hours; we are working with our support team to provide these specific customers with an update. Enom will be back online shortly. We appreciate your patience. »

However, the maintenance that took websites and email services offline was extended multiple times, which became frustrating for its customers. An eNom customer stated,

« What’s absolutely nuts about this is we can not change our NameServers due to eNom itself is down (going on 24 hours now). Never in my life have I been in a situation where I can’t route around network issue at the root domain records level. We are totally trapped! »

