Ether Domain Name Services, which stands for EDNS, went online on April 12. The platform uses Polygon blockchain and first of its kind. EDNS aims to break the boundaries of the internet domain with on-chain decentralized domain technology.

700,000.meta domains

EDNS also announced that it is giving 700,000.meta domains to the owners of.eth domains, with first-year service fees waived. EDNS is launching an ambassador program and a Reseller NFT Membership Program.

The platform simplifies the crypto and decentralized finance space. It allows users to pick nicknames for all their public addresses and decentralized websites. The platform also offers a direct connection to decentralized storage, decentralized Web Hosting, Web Builder, and decentralized SMS messaging and verification services to enhance web security and privacy protection. With EDNS domains, users will be able to manage smart contracts and realize their vision of an authentic decentralized future. Joey Lam, co-founder and chief executive at EDNS said,

« Over the past year, our team has worked tirelessly to develop the underlying technology to help users prepare for the move towards Metaverse and Web3.0. The official launch of the EDNS domain platform is only the beginning. Going forward, we would continue to focus on building more applications that would help bridge the gap between where we are and our vision of a truly decentralized internet. »