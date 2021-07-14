UK web host, eukhost announced the launch of its SEO tool for online businesses, with the partnership with Search Engine Optimisation tools developer, marketgoo. marketgoo helps companies optimize their websites for greater search engine visibility with easy-to-use and customized advice. The tool enables them to drive more traffic to their website.

Detailed, site-wide SEO audits

With its built-in SEO expertise, the company allows users to generate detailed, site-wide SEO audits, download progress reports, get real-time dashboard updates and carry out customized SEO plans, prioritized for the needs of their own websites. The tool covers both technical and on-page optimization and also assists with indexing problems, backlinks, keyword ranking, mobile-friendliness, website speed, and more.

Some of its features are:

User-friendly dashboard

Customized SEO plans

Progress over time analytics

Integration with Google Analytics

Tools to increase traffic and inbound links

Competitor tracking

Mobile optimization recommendations

Monthly SEO reports

Robert King, director of eukhost said,

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to help our customers run their online businesses and marketgoo stood out as an exceptional toolkit with extensive SEO functionality. Simple to use, even for beginners, it gives online businesses expert guidance about how to improve their web visibility and attract new customers. With a lot of the hard work automated, it’s ideal for organizations with little time or budget to devote to search engine optimization.”

