eWebGuru offers Linux & Windows dedicated server hosting at cheap and affordable prices with add-on features.

Dedicated server hosting can be advantageous for complete access to a server, high reliability, high degree of flexibility, choice of the operating system, instant reboots, high security, 100 percent in-house support, dedicated IP address pool, and full backup. Dedicated server India rates are most competitive, and some people become skeptical about server rates. eWebGuru strengthens its position in the India market by adding features to dedicated server hosting.

Advanced DNS management

eWebGuru offers Linux & Windows dedicated web hosting at low and affordable prices. For customers who need large hosting space, eWebGuru takes care of sufficient data transfer, which means multiple websites and overall traffic can be handled easily. The company supports unlimited domain names and server space for each website. Another option is handling different domain administrators for different domains, which are better to handle efficiently.

It also offers additional features like private name servers. Customers can use their private name servers and can configure domain names as they prefer. In addition to this, there is also hide web hosting services and make the websites look professional. An added advantage of getting advanced DNS management to set up own mail server and point out emails from each domain name to the server from the DNS control panel.

The control panel is a plus that allows the customer to use its own logo and color scheme and customize panel. It also checks the status of your services like FTP and My SQL by server monitoring tools. In addition to this, it provides complete control of client accounts and modify or change passwords, terminate their accounts, suspend accounts, create and modify system packages, database and FTP accounts.

