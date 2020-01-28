F5 Networks announced that it has completed the acquisition of online fraud and abuse prevention company, Shape Security.

F5 Networks is adding protection from automated attacks, botnets, and targeted fraud to F5’s portfolio of application services with the acquisition of Shape Security. F5 has announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the company on December 19, 2019. By combining F5 and NGINX’s expertise with Shape’s insight from mitigating 1 billion application attacks per day through sophisticated AI, cloud-based analytics, and anti-fraud technologies, the acquisition delivers superior value to the customers.

End-to-end application security solution

Both companies represent an end-to-end application security solution, reducing infrastructure complexity while protecting every aspect of the code to customer journey against losses from online fraud, reputational damage, and disruptions to critical online services. François Locoh-Donou, F5 President and CEO said,