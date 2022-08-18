F5 NGINX Management Suite 1.0 is a unified traffic management and security solution aims to simplify the management of NGINX fleets.

NGINX Management Suite is the successor to NGINX Controller, which was released in 2017, but then the company decided to change their approach.

NGINX’s new solution is a suite of modules built on a common, easy-to-deploy platform , capable of scaling to future use cases.

NGINX announced the launch of F5 NGINX Management Suite 1.0. The unified traffic management and security solution aims to simplify the management of NGINX fleets. It is a centralized management dashboard that provides holistic visibility and control of NGINX instances, application delivery services, API management workflows, and security solutions.

Four key areas

NGINX also stated that NGINX Management Suite is the successor to NGINX Controller, which was released in 2017. In 2021, the company decided to rearchitect the NGINX controller as a Linux-native experience but decided that its architecture was not the right one for the functionality. After rethinking their approach, the company decided to create a suite of modules built on a common, easy-to-deploy platform, that is capable of scaling to future use cases and supporting challenging customer environments.

NGINX’s new solution aims to streamline and simplify users’ business in four key areas:

Scale: Intelligently scale NGINX instances and services with global policy controls using CI/CD automation to drive workflows, service configuration and provisioning, and multi‑cloud management

Insight: Improve business decisions, troubleshooting, and SLAs with uniform visibility across your NGINX instances, apps, APIs, and security posture

Governance: Provide each team supporting your apps and APIs with self‑service workflows, single sign‑on (SSO), and role‑based access control (RBAC) – all while making sure they remain compliant with organizational and industry standards

Security: Achieve the robust security your enterprise demands with tools that enable comprehensive visibility and policy control over your entire NGINX environment

Instance manager

The Instance Manager module was originally launched in 2021 as a standalone product. It allows users to identify, secure, manage, and monitor all NGINX Open Source and NGINX Plus instances. Instance Manager simplifies configuration and maintenance of NGINX fleet while operating within the control plane. It enables IT teams to easily monitor instances while DevOps teams can update configs and certificates through a shared interface. It allows users to:

Discover configuration problems and get suggested fixes

Update expiring certificates and learn if NGINX versions have potential exposure to CVEs

Specify which individuals and teams have permission to access NGINX configurations

Discover whether NGINX App Protect WAF is installed on your NGINX instances and see which versions and signature packages have been applied

API Connectivity Manager

The API Connectivity Manager module enables users to connect, govern, and secure their APIs. It complements both traditional and microservice architectures, aligns with DevOps practices, and supports high‑performance APIs. With this module, users can easily address key API‑focused use cases, including:

Accelerating time to market with automated tools that simplify the deployment, configuration, and management of APIs with optimal security and performance

Enabling internal and external developers to rapidly discover, onboard, and use APIs in their projects with consistent documentation and versioning

Providing uniform and consistent oversight for platform environments, certificates, and configurations from a single pane of glass

NGINX also stated that they are focusing on the development of future modules and capabilities. Two of them are:

App and API security: NGINX Management Suite will enable organizations to use NGINX App Protect WAF to protect apps and APIs with capabilities including troubleshooting, insights, policy management, event monitoring, and more.

Load balancing: The App Delivery Manager module will enable configuring, securing, monitoring, and troubleshooting NGINX Plus as a load balancer for your applications.