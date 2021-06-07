UK-based web hosting service provider Fasthosts launched its new eCommerce website builder in order to help businesses create professional online shops. The eCommerce website builder includes a free domain name, free SSL certificate, email account, and a range of customizable themes. Up to 100 web pages and 500 products companies can use this new product to start an eCommerce business.

Drag and drop website design

With the new website builder offering, companies also can sell their products through Facebook and Instagram. It’s a quick solution for eCommerce startups.

With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, adding content to websites is easy and companies are able to make quick changes using easy-to-use mobile and tablet. It’s for free for up to 2 months. They have also the option to cancel their contract in the first 30 days.

